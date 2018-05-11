Police are searching for a man they say threw two lit Molotov cocktails at Dillard's and Sear's inside Hulen Mall on Friday.

Officials said at about 2:30 pm., a man threw one lit Molotov cocktail at a clothing racksin the men's clothing department at Sears and then again in the men's department at Dillard's.



The fire was put out by employees and there were no injuries reported, officials said.

Arson investigators were at the scene hoping to identify the man on surveillance video.

No other information was available.