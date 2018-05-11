Man Threw Lit Molotov Cocktails in Hulen Mall: Fort Worth Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Man Threw Lit Molotov Cocktails in Hulen Mall: Fort Worth Fire

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Threw Lit Molotov Cocktails in Hulen Mall: Fort Worth Fire
    NBC 5 News

    Police are searching for a man they say threw two lit Molotov cocktails at Dillard's and Sear's inside Hulen Mall on Friday.

    Officials said at about 2:30 pm., a man threw one lit Molotov cocktail at a clothing racksin the men's clothing department at Sears and then again in the men's department at Dillard's.

    The fire was put out by employees and there were no injuries reported, officials said.

    Arson investigators were at the scene hoping to identify the man on surveillance video.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices