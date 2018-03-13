Burglar Accused of Targeting Atmos Evacuees' Homes: Police

A 30-year-old man is behind bars, accused of burglarizing homes that belonged to Atmos customers evacuated due to the recent gas line repairs.

Jose Torres-Gonzalez was arrested Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. after a suspicious person call in the 3500 block of Durango Street, police said.

Officers said they found him stealing property from one of the vacant homes in the neighborhood and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a building.

Torres-Gonzalez is being held at Dallas County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

