Sully Gets New Patch to Remember President George H. W. Bush - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Sully Gets New Patch to Remember President George H. W. Bush

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
    Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

    Even after his passing, President George H. W. Bush’s loyal friend, Sully, still manages to keep his memory alive.

    Sully was spotted today with a brand new patch in memory of the late former president.

    We miss him too, Sully.

    He returned to Long Island, New York to the facility where he trained and is on his way to his next assignment. Sully will be joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland

    There, he will work with other four-legged companions to help with phsyical and occupational therapy for wonded soldiers and active duty personnel at the hospital.

