Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

Even after his passing, President George H. W. Bush’s loyal friend, Sully, still manages to keep his memory alive.

Sully was spotted today with a brand new patch in memory of the late former president.

Proud to wear this patch in memory of my best friend.

We miss him too, Sully.

He returned to Long Island, New York to the facility where he trained and is on his way to his next assignment. Sully will be joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland.

There, he will work with other four-legged companions to help with phsyical and occupational therapy for wonded soldiers and active duty personnel at the hospital.