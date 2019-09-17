Student Found With Fake Gun at Lamar High School

A student brought a fake gun to Lamar High School Monday, Arlington police say.

Police Chief Will Johnson said a student overhead another student saying they had a gun in a backpack.

Johnson said officers were able to locate the 15-years-old student and recover the "gun."

"Replica imitation firearms have no place in our schools... period!" Johnson said in a tweet. "We need to bolster our laws on fake guns."

These replica guns are not illegal under current Texas law, but they are prohibited under Arlington ISD's code of conduct.

The student was not arrested and will not face any charges.