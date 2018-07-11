New to Texas? The Allergy Struggle is Coming - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

New to Texas? The Allergy Struggle is Coming

By Courtney Gilmore

Published at 6:23 AM CDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 7:13 AM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    New to Texas? The Allergy Struggle is Coming

    Allergy season is in full bloom in North Texas. If you recently moved to the Lone Star State, allergists say it may take two to five growing seasons for allergies to take affect on your body. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

    Allergy season is in full bloom in North Texas. If you recently moved to the Lone Star State, allergists say it may take two to five growing seasons for allergies to take affect on your body.

    "It takes a little bit of time for your body to be exposed to the pollens and what we call antigens," said Dr. Ashleigh Halderman, an allergist at Parkland Hospital. "Typically, we see about two growing seasons, but it can be anywhere between two to five, so that's why people have a delayed development when it comes to allergies, especially if they've lived in a really different climate."

    According to recent data from the Texas Comptroller, in 2017, 146,000 people moved to North Texas. A large percentage of those transplants were from the West Coast.

    In Texas, grass is the big problem during these summer months. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America scores Dallas-Fort Worth as being extremely high for pollen count.

    Deforestation Threatens Some of Earth's Natural Cures

    [NATL] Deforestation Threatens Some of Earth's Natural Cures

    Amazing medical cures from the Earth’s forests are threatened by deforestation.

    (Published 56 minutes ago)

    Doctors say the best line of defense is to know what to expect each day you head outside. Before you leave the house, check out the "allergy forecast." You can download several apps such as the Allergycast app.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices