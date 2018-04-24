Street Racing Suspected in Deadly Oak Cliff Cash

Street Racing Causes Deadly Collision in Oak Cliff - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Street Racing Causes Deadly Collision in Oak Cliff

    Dallas police suspect street racing caused a deadly crash involving several vehicles late Monday night in Oak Cliff.

    First responders arrived at the scene at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and West Jefferson Boulevard at about 8 p.m.

    According to police, two groups of street racers caused the crash that involved a total of seven vehicles.

    Police reported one fatality, with five people — three adults and two children — transported to hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening.

    No further details were released.

    Check back for the latest update on this developing story.

