Street Racing Suspected in Deadly Oak Cliff Cash

Dallas police suspect street racing caused a deadly crash involving several vehicles late Monday night in Oak Cliff.
First responders arrived at the scene at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and West Jefferson Boulevard at about 8 p.m.
According to police, two groups of street racers caused the crash that involved a total of seven vehicles.
Police reported one fatality, with five people — three adults and two children — transported to hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening.
No further details were released.
