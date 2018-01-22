Storms, Possible Tornadoes, Cause Damage in Northeast Texas

Officials say no one has been hurt during strong storms and possible tornadoes in Northeast Texas that damaged some structures and dumped hail as big as golf balls.

The National Weather Service says severe weather Sunday night struck parts of Wood, Franklin and Bowie counties. Forecaster Davyon Hill says preliminary damage reports indicate there were probably tornadoes but agency personnel need to survey the area.

Hill says the storms went through the Winnsboro and De Kalb areas, with at least 20 homes losing roofs or other structural damage. Wood County had hail the size of golf balls.

Police in Winnsboro, a town of 3,400 located 100 miles northeast of Dallas, on Monday advised drivers to avoid the west side of town amid the cleanup.

East Texas Storm Damage