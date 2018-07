Houston police arrested the driver of a stolen tow truck who led police on a lengthy chase, according to authorities. (Published 2 hours ago)

The chase started shortly after the stolen tow truck was involved in a fatal crash and left the scene.

The chase ended when the tow truck crashed into a truck. The driver was taken into custody. It is not known what charges he will face.

The driver of the truck that hit the tow truck got out of his vehicle after the crash. It is not clear if the man suffered any injuries.