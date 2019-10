Now that the 2019 State Fair of Texas is over, concessionaires donated any leftover food to charities in the south Dallas/Fair Park area.

Food items such as corn, potatoes, ground beef, brisket, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, sauces, bread, tortillas, soft drinks, and fresh greens were all gathered up and donated on Monday.

The items were donated to Cornerstone Baptist Church, St. Philip's School & Community Center, Inspired Visions and T.R. Hoover CDC.