Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections

Southwest Airlines has canceled 40 flights nationwide Sunday so the company can inspect engine fan blades.

The move comes after the mid-air incident April 16 where an engine exploded on Flight 1380. The explosion damaged sections of the wing and fuselage where a passenger was partially sucked out of a window and later died.

Federal investigators are looking to see whether a broken fan blade on the engine was to blame for that event.

Southwest said this move to cancel flights on Sunday comes as a part of their accelerated engine fan blade inspection program, announced on Tuesday night, not the emergency directive issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

The Dallas based airline said they minimized impact to flights last week by re-routing aircraft and using spare aircraft, when available.

According to the tracking site, FlightAware, Southwest has cancelled 11 flights on Sunday and seven flights on Monday from Dallas Love Field.