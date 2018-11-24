Son Shoots Father After Night of Drinking Turns Violent

A man is in custody after he shot his father Saturday morning.

According to police, the father and his son were out drinking at a bar. When they came home at around 2:45 a.m., they started to argue.

Things then escalated and the father told his son to leave the home. The son then physically assaulted his father, after which he retrievef a gun.

He fired one warning shot, then shot his father in the leg.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Police were dispatched to the 10100 block of Eagle High Trail where they were able to apprehended the shooter.

The victim is expected to survive.