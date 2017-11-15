Snake Found in Recycle Bin: Grapevine Police

#WildlifeWednesday : Western Ratsnake found inside a recycling bin on Sunset. This is a non-venomous snake, and the most common in our area. This one was sent on its way in a safe location thanks to @GVineAnimalServ pic.twitter.com/UeQiqnbzEQ

Grapevine police say city workers got quite a surprise while collecting recycle bins Wednesday.

Police tweeted a photo of a Western Ratsnake found in a recycling bin on Sunset Street.

Police said the snake was moved to a safe location by Grapevine Animal Services.

The ratsnake is a non-venomous snake that's common in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. At a glance it is often confused with a cottonmouth, copperhead or rattlesnakes.

Ratsnakes are excellent climbers and don't need help scaling the side of trash bin. they feed on mice, rats, frogs, lizards, small squirrels and rabbits as well as bird eggs.





