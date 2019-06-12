Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The pilot of small twin-engine plane is burning fuel to prepare for an emergency landing at Fort Worth Alliance Airport late Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The plane is having landing gear problems and may be forced to land on its belly because part of the plane's gear strut was left on the ground during departure at another airport.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.