A small plane crashed at Addison Airport Saturday evening, injuring all three people on board, police say.

A small plane crashed at Addison Airport Saturday evening, injuring all three people on board, police say.

The plane -- a Cessna C172 -- crashed just after it took off and veered into the taxi lane, according to the FAA and Addison Police Department.

One of the three passengers was transported to Plano Medical Center, while police said they did not know which hospital the other two were taken to.

Police did not know the extent of passengers' injuries.

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List