Carrollton Police say two men got into an argument that led to a shooting in the parking lot of the Hebron High School JV football game on Thursday night, Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Carrollton Police say two men got into an argument that led to a shooting in the parking lot of the Hebron High School JV football game on Thursday night.

Police say the men were both sitting in the stands of the football game when the argument started.

Both men then agreed to take the fight to the parking lot. Officers say that's where one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, but so far there has been no update on his condition.

Officers have arrested the shooter.

Investigators say no children were involved or hurt.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.