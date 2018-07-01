Dallas Sheriff's Office Searching for Escaped Inmate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Sheriff's Office Searching for Escaped Inmate

Daniel Brown was discovered missing Sunday Morning from the Suzanne Kays Detention Facility

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas County Sheriff's Office

    The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who was discovered missing from a detention facility on Sunday morning.

    Daniel Brown, 28, was reported missing from the Suzanne Kays Detention Facility in Dallas early Sunday morning.

    According to the sheriff's office, Brown was assigned to work in the kitchen area and detectives believe he may have escaped through the dock area.

    Detectives are reviewing security footage to determine how and when Brown escaped the facility.

    Brown was in jail after being arrested by Dallas police on March 19 for five charges of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000. Each charge had a bond set of $50,000. Brown also had a hold from the Missouri Parole Board for a parole violation. The Texas Department of Corrections and Harris County Sheriff's Office also had holds on him while in custody.

    Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts are asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641. 


