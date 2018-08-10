The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake, one of our Clear the Shelters partners, is requesting help to replace their shelter's air-conditioning units.

A#1 Air of Lewisville kindly donated labor and materials to provide a unit for the room, which lost air-conditioning in the heat of the summer just two weeks ago.

The shelter then determined it needed further work to fix air-conditioning around the shelter.

However, the shelter needs help paying for the other units, which were donated at the cost of materials only - $6,900 for two five-ton units and installation materials.

Donations can be made online on their website. Just click the donate button and in comments indicate you are delegating your funds to go for AC. You can also make a donation at the shelter, which is located at 10200 County Road, 2403, Tool, Texas 75143.

If you are interested in adopting one of the pets, please join us for Clear the Shelters - all adoption fees are waived on August 18. Some other fees may apply.

To find a shelter near you, visit the website.

