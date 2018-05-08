Sex Offender on the Run, Accused of Trespassing at School

Police are searching for a convicted sex offender accused of volunteering as a girls basketball coach, violating the terms of his probation. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Roderick Alan Goodson pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child last fall. He received probation under the terms he wouldn’t be in contact with minors.

In December, one of the victim’s relatives said she spotted Goodson at a girls basketball tournament. Goodson was with the Wilmer-Hutchins High School girls basketball team, where he volunteered as a coach.

“I was very shocked because I just knew he wasn't supposed to be there,” said the relative. NBC 5 does not typically name the survivors of sexual assault or their family members.

Convicted Sex Offender Worked as Volunteer Girls Basketball Coach

“I know when you're dealing with this type of stuff you're not allowed to be around kids, so I was kind of confused as to why he was still there,” the family member said. “He was around a girls basketball team too that's what made it worse.”

The relative told her coach and Goodson was removed from the tournament. Later, the court revoked Goodson’s probation. Records show Goodson also entered a changing room with the team and at another time, entered school property without checking in at the front office.

“The fact that he was just now registering as a sex offender in November of 2017 and started popping up on school campuses, it does raise some concern,” said Duncanville Police Detective Chad Berger.

He said police were looking for Goodson who moved to Duncanville from Cedar Hill for months. Police said Goodson also failed to check in on March 17, when he was required to. Now, police are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Dallas Independent School District declined an on camera interview, but said Goodson was able to stay on as a volunteer at Wilmer-Hutchins High School even after he became a registered sex offender. The district said Goodson was a previous volunteer. When required to re-register last summer and undergo a background check, the district said Goodson supplied a false name, address and birthdate.

Relatives of one of the victims Goodson pleaded guilty to abusing said Goodson assaulted the 15 year old in 2014. At the time, family attended a small church Goodson was running from his home in Cedar Hill.

Dallas ISD said Goodson was also previously employed in the district. He worked at Seagoville high school in 2014 as a hall monitor. The district said he was let go for misconduct. The district did not specify the misconduct but said it did not involve police.