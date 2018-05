A jail inmate being transported from Garland to Dallas escaped after jumping out of a police van, authorities say.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department tweeted Justin Gonzalez, 25, was wearing a yellow or green vest with blue jeans and no shoes when he jumped from the van.

According to police, Gonzalez was arrested Sunday after being found in a car that was reported as stolen.

It's unclear where exactly Gonzalez escaped.



Anyone who sees Gonzalez should call sheriff's deputies at 214-749-8641.