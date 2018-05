A search is underway on Grapevine Lake for a man who fell off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on the north side of the lake.

Crews from the Grapevine Police Department and the Grapevine Dive Team are on scene helping to find the man.

