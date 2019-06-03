Search Resumes For Missing Fisherman After Pair Capsize Near Possom Kingdom Lake Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

Search Resumes For Missing Fisherman After Pair Capsize Near Possom Kingdom Lake Friday

Search for second fisherman expands to include nearly all of Brazos River between Possom Kingdom, Lake Granbury

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Search Resumes For Missing Fisherman After Pair Capsize Near Possom Kingdom Lake Friday
    NBCDFW
    Texas Game Warden boat patrol (file photo).

    One man drowned and another is presumed to have drowned while fishing in the Brazos River, below Possum Kingdom Lake, Friday.

    According to the Texas Game Warden, the men were fishing near the dam in an aluminum boat when they got pushed into a restricted area. The boat got caught in an eddy, a circular current caused by one of the dam gates being open, and capsized.

    One of the anglers was recovered, but officials are still searching for the second man Monday using boats, dive teams and drones.

    Two dam gates are open Monday due to flooding and there's concern the second man's body may have been carried downstream. The search Monday has been expanded nearly 40 miles to Lake Granbury.

    Demonstrator Snatches Mic From Sen. Harris During Q&A in San Francisco

    [NATL-BAY] Demonstrator Snatches Mic From Sen. Harris During Q&A in San Francisco

    A demonstrator in the crowd jumped on stage during MoveOn's #BigIdeas Q&A with Sen. Kamala Harris and was escorted out by security.

    (Published Saturday, June 1, 2019)

    The investigation into the drownings is being managed by the Brazos River Authority and Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices