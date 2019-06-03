One man drowned and another is presumed to have drowned while fishing in the Brazos River, below Possum Kingdom Lake, Friday.

According to the Texas Game Warden, the men were fishing near the dam in an aluminum boat when they got pushed into a restricted area. The boat got caught in an eddy, a circular current caused by one of the dam gates being open, and capsized.

One of the anglers was recovered, but officials are still searching for the second man Monday using boats, dive teams and drones.

Two dam gates are open Monday due to flooding and there's concern the second man's body may have been carried downstream. The search Monday has been expanded nearly 40 miles to Lake Granbury.

The investigation into the drownings is being managed by the Brazos River Authority and Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.