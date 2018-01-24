School Shooting Suspect to Appear in Court

A 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a North Texas high school and wounded a classmate earlier this week is expected to appear in court this morning, authorities say. He is being held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ellis County district attorney's office announced Tuesday the charges against the teen, whose name has not been released. The preliminary court hearing is scheduled to start Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say he shot 15-year-old Noelle Cricket Jones in the cafeteria of Italy High School on Monday morning. They have not said how many times she was shot or indicated a motive.

Noelle is recovering at a Dallas hospital from many injuries, including a bullet lodged in her neck and her abdomen, her family said. She is facing a lengthy hospital stay and physical rehabilitation, her family said.

Officials say she is "in good spirits," but they won't say what prompted her classmate to open fire in a school cafeteria with dozens of other students nearby.

Superintendent Lee Joffre told reporters Tuesday outside Italy High School that he met with Noelle at the hospital and that she's "sending a message of recovery and strength."

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the school for weapons or explosive devices before students arrived Tuesday.

The 16-year-old shooting suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Fitzgerald says investigators know where he obtained the handgun used in the shooting.

Italy is about 40 miles south of Dallas.