Scholarship Program Awards 4 DFW Seniors $20k Each

Four young women in North Texas got word they are among the most outstanding high school leaders in the country.

And, what came with that praise was Friday's "Tell Me Something Good."

Shree Balaji at Liberty High School in Frisco, Lal Lawmi at Emett J. Conrad in the Dallas Independent School District, Meghana Nadella at Allen High School in Allen and Saylor Snowden at John H. Guyer High School in Denton Independent School District each earned a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

"As members of the 30th class of Coca-Cola Scholars, these students not only exemplify superior leadership, service, academics, they are also change agents, positively affecting others in their communities," a news release read.



Thursday, April 19, the four seniors will join 146 other winners at Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta for scholars weekend. The four-day weekend will focus on further leadership development and a group community service project, and they'll each receive their $20,000 scholarship check.