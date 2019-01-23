The Salvation Army of Dallas-Fort Worth is offering free food to furloughed federal workers who aren't getting paid because of the partial government shutdown, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
The food pantry assistance will last until the shutdown ends and works start to get paid again, according to the Salvation Army.
To receive assistance, workers can show their official furlough letter or an employee photo ID.
The locations and times where workers can receive assistance are listed below.
The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, Texas 75235
Phone: 214-424-7050
Monday to Friday
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army - Oak Cliff
1617 West Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, Texas 75208
Phone: 214-941-5911 or 5914
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army Mabee Social Service Center
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76103
Phone: 817-344-1800
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, Texas 76209
Phone: 940-566-3800
Wednesday and Friday
1 to 3:45 p.m.
The Salvation Army
West Main Street
Lewisville, Texas 75057
Phone: 972-353-9400
Monday to Thursday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
Friday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Salvation Army
3528 East 14th Street
Plano, Texas 75074
Phone: 972-423-8254
Monday to Friday
8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, Texas 75061
Phone: 972-438-6553
Monday to Thursday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
Friday
1 to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army
451 West Avenue D
Garland, Texas 75040
Phone: 972-272-4531
Monday to Wednesday, and Friday
9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army - Ellis County
620 Farley Street
Waxahachie Texas 75165
Phone: 972-937-7727
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.