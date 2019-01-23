Salvation Army to Provide Food to Furloughed North Texas Federal Workers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Salvation Army to Provide Food to Furloughed North Texas Federal Workers

Published 27 minutes ago

    The Salvation Army of Dallas-Fort Worth is offering free food to furloughed federal workers who aren't getting paid because of the partial government shutdown, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

    The food pantry assistance will last until the shutdown ends and works start to get paid again, according to the Salvation Army.

    To receive assistance, workers can show their official furlough letter or an employee photo ID.

    The locations and times where workers can receive assistance are listed below.

    The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
    5302 Harry Hines Boulevard
    Dallas, Texas 75235
    Phone: 214-424-7050
    Monday to Friday
    11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    The Salvation Army - Oak Cliff
    1617 West Jefferson Boulevard
    Dallas, Texas 75208
    Phone: 214-941-5911 or 5914
    Monday to Friday
    9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    The Salvation Army Mabee Social Service Center
    1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
    Fort Worth, Texas 76103
    Phone: 817-344-1800
    Monday to Friday
    9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    The Salvation Army
    1508 East McKinney Street
    Denton, Texas 76209
    Phone: 940-566-3800
    Wednesday and Friday
    1 to 3:45 p.m.

    The Salvation Army
    West Main Street
    Lewisville, Texas 75057
    Phone: 972-353-9400
    Monday to Thursday
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
    Friday
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

    The Salvation Army
    3528 East 14th Street
    Plano, Texas 75074
    Phone: 972-423-8254
    Monday to Friday
    8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

    The Salvation Army
    250 East Grauwyler Road
    Irving, Texas 75061
    Phone: 972-438-6553
    Monday to Thursday
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.
    Friday
    1 to 4 p.m.

    The Salvation Army
    451 West Avenue D
    Garland, Texas 75040
    Phone: 972-272-4531
    Monday to Wednesday, and Friday
    9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

    The Salvation Army - Ellis County
    620 Farley Street
    Waxahachie Texas 75165
    Phone: 972-937-7727
    Monday to Friday
    9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. 

