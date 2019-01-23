The Salvation Army of Dallas-Fort Worth is offering free food to furloughed federal workers who aren't getting paid because of the partial government shutdown, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The food pantry assistance will last until the shutdown ends and works start to get paid again, according to the Salvation Army.

To receive assistance, workers can show their official furlough letter or an employee photo ID.

The locations and times where workers can receive assistance are listed below.

The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

5302 Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas, Texas 75235

Phone: 214-424-7050

Monday to Friday

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army - Oak Cliff

1617 West Jefferson Boulevard

Dallas, Texas 75208

Phone: 214-941-5911 or 5914

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army Mabee Social Service Center

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76103

Phone: 817-344-1800

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, Texas 76209

Phone: 940-566-3800

Wednesday and Friday

1 to 3:45 p.m.

The Salvation Army

West Main Street

Lewisville, Texas 75057

Phone: 972-353-9400

Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army

3528 East 14th Street

Plano, Texas 75074

Phone: 972-423-8254

Monday to Friday

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, Texas 75061

Phone: 972-438-6553

Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday

1 to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army

451 West Avenue D

Garland, Texas 75040

Phone: 972-272-4531

Monday to Wednesday, and Friday

9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army - Ellis County

620 Farley Street

Waxahachie Texas 75165

Phone: 972-937-7727

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.