'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' ICE! Exhibit Open at Gaylord Texan Resort - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' ICE! Exhibit Open at Gaylord Texan Resort

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Paige Bacon - NBC 5 News

    The 2018 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.

    ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice, carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family.

    This year's theme is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and it's bigger than ever before - a massive 17,500 square feet. That 3,500 square feet larger than last year. The display also includes a majestic Nativity scene in crystal clear ice.

    ICE! is part of the resort's Lone Star Christmas, which features twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and even Cookies with Mrs. Claus.

    The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down in numbers:

    • 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice
    • 40 ice carvers from Harbin, China
    • 9° inside ICE! exhibit
    • 5,600 feet of garland
    • 15,000 sparkling ornaments
    • 2,000,000 twinkling lights
    • 75 Christmas trees
    • 19,500 gingerbread kits
    • 2,000 poinsettias
    • 12 lanes of snow tubing
    • 5 two-story tall ice slides

    ICE! is open until Jan. 1, 2019. Click here for more information.

      

