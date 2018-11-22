The 2018 ICE! exhibit is now open at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.

ICE! is a walk-through holiday attraction featuring 2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice, carved and painted into a beautiful display for the whole family.

This year's theme is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and it's bigger than ever before - a massive 17,500 square feet. That 3,500 square feet larger than last year. The display also includes a majestic Nativity scene in crystal clear ice.

ICE! is part of the resort's Lone Star Christmas, which features twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and even Cookies with Mrs. Claus.

The Texas-sized decor is so extravagant, we've broken it down in numbers:

2,000,000 pounds of hand-carved ice

40 ice carvers from Harbin, China

9° inside ICE! exhibit

5,600 feet of garland

15,000 sparkling ornaments

2,000,000 twinkling lights

75 Christmas trees

19,500 gingerbread kits

2,000 poinsettias

12 lanes of snow tubing

5 two-story tall ice slides

ICE! is open until Jan. 1, 2019. Click here for more information.