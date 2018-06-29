Round-Up Saloon Dance Instructor Retires After 25 Years

It’s known as the home of good times and good people, and now Dallas’ well-known Round-Up Saloon is saying “goodbye” to one of its favorites: dance instructor Juanita Bernal, Friday, June 29, 2018.

It’s known as the home of good times and good people, and now Dallas’ well-known Round-Up Saloon is saying “goodbye” to one of its favorites: dance instructor Juanita Bernal. She’s been teaching at the well-known club for 25 years.

“It’s amazing. I never thought I would be here that long, but, you know, the people are great and I’ve met a lot of amazing people here at the Round-Up and I love them,” Bernal said. “They are very special to me.”

She’s been dancing since she was a young girl and later found success dancing competitively.

Then Bernal became a teacher to share her love of dance with everyone.

Newspaper Shooting Suspect ID'd as Jarrod Ramos

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was identified late Thursday as the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that left five people dead. (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

“I want them to experience the same happiness that I’m experiencing with my dancing,” Bernal said.

That includes people who consider themselves to be un-coordinated.

“And they always say, ‘I have two left feet!’ And I’ll always say, ‘I’ll give you a right one,’” Bernal said with a laugh.

Included in the bar full of her supporters is Ben Avant, who e-mailed NBC 5 to brag about Juanita.

“She’s here every week, always with a smile, always remembers your name, gracious, patient, helpful—she’s everything you need to have in a dance teacher for sure,” Avant said.

Bernal said teaching the last 25 years at the Round-Up has been a gift and she’ll continue enjoying every minute of it.

5 People Killed in Shooting at Md. Newspaper

A shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., left five people dead and multiple injured Thursday. (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

“I may be retiring from the Round-Up, but not from my dancing. So I’ve told them all, ‘I will be back,’” Bernal said.

Because although her retirement celebration is coming to a close, Bernal is far from her final turn on the dance floor.

Retiring from the Round-Up just gives me more time to dance for me. It’s my life. That’s what I enjoy doing and I could never retire from dancing,” Bernal said.

