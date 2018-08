An unusual visitor interrupted the first day class for some students at the University of North Texas.

A random raccoon was found roaming the halls in the College of Music building Monday morning.

Denton Animal Services crews removed the raccoon from the building to be released back into the wild.

Students have been asked to name the animal - the best name wins a gift card from the Dean of the College of Music, John Richmond, according to a tweet from the university.

Classes have since resumed.