Road Debris Causes 6-Car Pileup on Houston Freeway

Road Debris Leads to 6-Car Pileup on Houston Freeway - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Road Debris Leads to 6-Car Pileup on Houston Freeway

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    An air conditioning unit that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck led to a chain-reaction crash on a Houston freeway Monday night, police say.

    The A/C unit fell from a pickup at about 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 45, on the city's north side, according to police.

    At one point a driver swerved to avoid the machine and side swiped a Houston police captain's vehicle, police said. The impact caused a chain reaction which involved a total of six vehicles.

    One woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

    Police said the truck originally carrying the air conditioner did not stop.

