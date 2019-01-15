Road Debris Causes 6-Car Pileup on Houston Freeway

An air conditioning unit that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck led to a chain-reaction crash on a Houston freeway Monday night, police say. (Published 42 minutes ago)

An air conditioning unit that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck led to a chain-reaction crash on a Houston freeway Monday night, police say.

The A/C unit fell from a pickup at about 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 45, on the city's north side, according to police.

At one point a driver swerved to avoid the machine and side swiped a Houston police captain's vehicle, police said. The impact caused a chain reaction which involved a total of six vehicles.

One woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Preschool Trades Screen Time for Green Time

Preschool students at Thrive Forest School are getting back to basics, out of a stuffy building and learning hands-on through nature. (Published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019)

Police said the truck originally carrying the air conditioner did not stop.