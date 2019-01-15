Road Debris Causes 6-Car Pileup on Houston Freeway

An air conditioning unit that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck led to a chain-reaction crash on a Houston freeway Monday night, police say.
The A/C unit fell from a pickup at about 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 45, on the city's north side, according to police.
At one point a driver swerved to avoid the machine and side swiped a Houston police captain's vehicle, police said. The impact caused a chain reaction which involved a total of six vehicles.
One woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said the truck originally carrying the air conditioner did not stop.