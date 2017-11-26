One person was injured in a shooting at a home on the 100 block of Palm Circle in Richardson just after midnight Sunday morning, officials say.



Before being transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, the shooting victim told police he had been shot by someone he knew and provided officers that person's information and where the shooting took place.



After several unsuccessful attempts to reach the suspected shooter, a search warrant was obtained to enter the residence and two people were detained.



The shooting suspect, meanwhile, was found at an apartment complex adjacent to the neighborhood. Police were able to get the man to surrender and he was taken into custody.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

