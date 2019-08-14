Richardson fire and police are working on cleaning up a fuel spill that could impact morning commuters.

According to Richardson fire, at 8:26 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-wheeler was involved in a wreck with a passenger vehicle in the 4400 block of E. Renner Rd. and MacKenzie Ln.

The 18-wheeler overturned, spilling fuel onto the roadway. Crews arrived to the scene in time to stop all of the fuel from leaking out.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Crews estimate that off-loading the rest of the fuel into another tanker will take some time and this could impact morning commuters.

According to Richardson fire, westbound E. Renner Rd. is “heavily traveled” and they are anticipating that this incident will impact the flow of morning traffic.