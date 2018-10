Dallas police are looking for four men they say attempted to rob and then killed a man at a northwest Dallas apartment complex last month.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension. Officers found Eduardo Orellana's body in the apartment complex and were able to follow his blood trail to his car, Detective Scott Sayers said.

Orellana ran from the scene after he was shot, Sayers said, and his children found him outside their apartment.

