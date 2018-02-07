Reward Offered for Kaufman County Owl Killer

A reward poster issued for the killing of a Barred Owl near Scurry in Kaufman County on February 4.

State agencies are offering a reward for the person responsible for shooting an owl in Kaufman County.

Operation Game Thief, the Texas Wildlife Crimestoppers Program, announced the $1,000 reward for information leading them to the person responsible for killing a Barred Owl in Kaufman County.

Game Wardens said the owl was killed with a shotgun between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 4. Game Wardens said the shooter fired from a roadway close to the Mount Olive Cemetery near Scurry.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, owls are a protected bird in Texas, preventing people from killing or taking the birds for any reason. Shooting from the roadway, which Game Wardens believed happened in this case, is also against the law in Texas.