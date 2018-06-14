Republicans Gather in San Antonio for State Convention

Political reporter Julie Fine is at the Republican State Convention in San Antonio. It is House Speaker Joe Straus' hometown. She spoke to him about the future of the party, and his own, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

The Republican State Convention is underway in San Antonio. Delegates from throughout the state are hearing speeches, meeting in their own districts and working on the party’s platform.

Both Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will speak to the delegates.

The convention is in the hometown of House Speaker Joe Straus, who is not running for re-election. Political reporter Julie Fine talked to Straus about the direction of the Republican Party.

“Nothing is more important and crucial to the economic development and the well-being of our state than supporting public education, which gets a pretty short shrift by the state party these days. And I think the tone of politics is a severe problem, and it’s not just in Texas, it is not just in our republican party that seems to be looking for ways to shrink the party rather than grow it, but at the National level. It is very, very concerning,” said Straus.

Straus said public education and school finance reform should be top priorities during the next legislative session, which he said plays into property tax relief.

As for what is next, Straus plans to stay involved.

“Going forward, I have been talking to a lot of people, a lot of friends and supporters about ways to stay involved. Not planning to disappear. And I think I can do a lot from the private sector to promote issues that are important to me, without having the burden of leading an institution like the Texas House and being responsible really for all 150 members. I am looking forward to that, and I will have more to say about that in a few months,” he added.

