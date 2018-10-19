The seventh round of Reliant's charitable giving program Reliant Gives is underway.

Rounding out the top three non-profits to be voted on by the public to receive the company's $100,000 donation are Houston-area's Camp for All, Undies for Everyone and Read Fort Worth. All three organizations are dedicated to supporting children in need.

Camp For All is Houston-based nonprofit, serving 150,000 campers of all ages with an illness or disability. Campers include those with cancer, HIV, autism, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, arthritis and more. Camp has opened its doors to adults and children from across the nation.

Undies for Everyone works with Houston and Dallas-area schools and organizations to distribute new underwear to children in need. This most basic need is something that the organization believes will provide children with confidence, dignity and enhanced self-esteem. Following Hurricane Harvey, Undies for Everyone delivered more than 1 million pairs of new underwear to victims and are now expanding their efforts to support those affected by Hurricanes Maria and Florence.

Read Fort Worth works to improve early childhood literacy and is committed to having 100 percent of Fort Worth ISD's third graders reading on grade level by 2025.

Voting opens online on Monday, Oct. 15 at noon CT and ends Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Results will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 23. The public can vote once per day by providing their mobile phone number. Phone numbers will only be used to verify voting for Reliant Gives.

Since it launched in the spring of 2016, Reliant's voting program has donated a total of $720,000 to 18 deserving nonprofits.

Last year, Reliant overall donated more than $4 million to various organizations across the state.