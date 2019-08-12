This week's featured book is “This Is the Way We Go to School: A Book About Children Around the World” by Edith Baer.

This week's featured book is "This Is the Way We Go to School: A Book About Children Around the World" by Edith Baer, which is considered great for kindergarten and first grade.

From the publisher:

Enthusiastic children around the world are on their way to school. But how do they get there? The answers are as varied as the landscapes, which range from Egypt's sandy desert to Switzerland's snowy peaks. Jaunty rhymes - in Venice, "Bianca, Beppo, Benedetto, ride aboard the vaporetto" - and exuberant watercolors celebrate the individuality of each locale, and there are plenty of humorous details to please eagle-eyed readers as they join their fellow students to travel by ferry, trolley car, helicopter, and more. A world map is included at the end, along with a summary listing where all the children in the story live.

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a 9-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.