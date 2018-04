Prosper man arrested at his home for child pornography.

A Prosper man was arrested at his home and taken into custody Tuesday for child pornography, Collin County officials said.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit along with Plano and Prosper police arrested Bryan Nimmo for possession of child pornography.

Nimmo’s computers were collected and transported to the Collin County Sheriff’s office after his arrest.





