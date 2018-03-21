Prom at South Texas Mall for Students in Harvey-Damaged Area - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DEVELOPING: 
Austin Bomber Killed, Motive Unknown
logo_dfw_2x

Prom at South Texas Mall for Students in Harvey-Damaged Area

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Prom at South Texas Mall for Students in Harvey-Damaged Area

    Some South Texas teenagers whose school was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey and not able to host prom have a new location with a flair for fancy clothes.

    The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the Rockport-Fulton High School prom will be held April 28 in the food court at La Palmera mall in Corpus Christi.

    Harvey made landfall last August, destroying the Rockport school's cafeteria and gymnasium.

    Amanda Sanchez with La Palmera says mall officials wanted to provide a place for the students to celebrate prom.

    Top News Photos: Austin Bombing Suspect Killed

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    The relocated dance is made possible through La Palmera Cares, an initiative that raises awareness and funds for organizations and events.

    Principal Scott Rogers says everyone is trying to bring back a sense of normalcy to the children after Harvey.


    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices