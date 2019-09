Police in Mesquite are warning residents about a prison escapee. They're looking for Robert Simpson who was serving time in Wyoming for burglary with a weapon.

Police in Mesquite are warning residents about a prison escapee.

They're looking for Robert Simpson who was serving time in Wyoming for burglary with a weapon.

On Sunday morning, someone near Town East Mall called police about suspicious people in the area.

Officers caught one man, identified as another Wyoming escapee.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

The other person, possibly Simpson, ran off.