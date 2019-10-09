Post Malone's Face Now on Beer Cans in Texas

Rapper Post Malone — who is from Grapevine — has a new collaboration with Bud Light, where his smiling face is printed on bright blue beer cans.
The special-edition cans are being sold in 15 cities, including seven in Texas: El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.
A Post Malone fan page reports having found them at stores in Texas.
The cans are available at most stores in Dallas where Bud Light is sold, though a full list was not available.
