Post Malone's Face Now on Beer Cans in Texas

By Sarah Blaskovich - The Dallas Morning News

Published 49 minutes ago

    Rapper Post Malone - who is from Grapevine - has a new collaboration with Bud Light, where his smiling face is printed on bright blue beer cans.

    Rapper Post Malone — who is from Grapevine — has a new collaboration with Bud Light, where his smiling face is printed on bright blue beer cans. 

    The special-edition cans are being sold in 15 cities, including seven in Texas: El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

    A Post Malone fan page reports having found them at stores in Texas. 

    The cans are available at most stores in Dallas where Bud Light is sold, though a full list was not available.

    Click here to read more on this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

