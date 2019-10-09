Rapper Post Malone - who is from Grapevine - has a new collaboration with Bud Light, where his smiling face is printed on bright blue beer cans. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Post Malone's Face Now on Beer Cans in Texas

Rapper Post Malone — who is from Grapevine — has a new collaboration with Bud Light, where his smiling face is printed on bright blue beer cans.

The special-edition cans are being sold in 15 cities, including seven in Texas: El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

A Post Malone fan page reports having found them at stores in Texas.

The cans are available at most stores in Dallas where Bud Light is sold, though a full list was not available.

