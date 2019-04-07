Police in Ennis Seek Serial Walmart Thief

Ennis police say they need help identifying the woman suspected of stealing from a Walmart. (Published April 7, 2019)

Police in Ennis say they're asking for help identifying a woman accused in alleged thefts at a Walmart in recent weeks.

Video posted on the Ennis Police Department's Facebook page showed several clips of the woman walking in view of a security camera. Each clip showed her pushing a shopping cart loaded with items.

She is suspected of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise over the past month, police said. The officer in the video also noted the woman brought a child with her during one of the crimes.

Anyone with information that can help identify the woman is asked to call Ennis PD at 972-875-4462 and ask for Det. Sgt. Jeff Bates.

