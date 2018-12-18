Police Use Photo to Reinforce Importance of Seat Belt Safety - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Use Photo to Reinforce Importance of Seat Belt Safety

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Use Photo to Reinforce Importance of Seat Belt Safety
    Grand Prairie Police Department
    A car was split in half during a crash on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

    Grand Prairie police used a scary image to reinforce the importance seat belt safety, sharing a photo Tuesday on social media of a car that was split in half during a crash.

    In the photo, the back seat of a sedan is completely separated from the front half of the car. However, the women driving the car survived because she wore a seat belt, police said.

    The crash happened Sunday around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 161 and Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie police said.

    Aside from safety, wearing a seat belt is the law, police added. The law applies to passengers in the back seat, as well as children, who must be in a safety or booster seat if they are younger than 8 years old unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices