The city of Arlington will be slowly rolling out 22 new Dodge Chargers starting Feb. 6., 2009.

Arlington police are searching for multiple alleged shoplifters and a third person who allegedly assaulted an employee who confronted them, according to police.

The individuals in question are accused of taking multiple items from a store in the 4600 block of Cooper street, then leaving without paying.

When an employee confronted them, the third suspect, who was waiting in a car assaulted the employee and they all fled.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.