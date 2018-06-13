Police Search for Driver Who Slammed Into House, Fled Scene

Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a Pleasant Grove home and fled the scene about midnight Tuesday. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a Pleasant Grove home and fled the scene about midnight Tuesday.

The pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a dip and went airborne, landing the truck into some power lines and near the roof of the house in the 400 block of St. Augustine Drive, police said.

All three occupants of the truck fled the scene on foot, police said. No one inside the home was injured.

The collision also caused a gas leak, which Atmos energy crews responded to, police said.