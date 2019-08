Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Sunday morning.

According to Dallas police, at about 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who was shot in the lower leg by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

