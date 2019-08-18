An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Rowlett.

According to the alert, Henry King, 2, was allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Treonya Henry. Police believe they are traveling in a black 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate number FXD6569.

The suspect is described as being a black female with brown eyes, she is about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has a tattoo with the name “king” and a crown on her stomach.

The toddler is described as being a black male, has blond/red hair, brown eyes, 2-feet tall and weighs about 27 pounds.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you see them or have any information about this case, please call 9-1-1 or contact Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6294.