An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Rowlett.
According to the alert, Henry King, 2, was allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Treonya Henry. Police believe they are traveling in a black 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate number FXD6569.
The suspect is described as being a black female with brown eyes, she is about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has a tattoo with the name “king” and a crown on her stomach.
The toddler is described as being a black male, has blond/red hair, brown eyes, 2-feet tall and weighs about 27 pounds.
Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you see them or have any information about this case, please call 9-1-1 or contact Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6294.