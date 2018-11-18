Police: Missing Man Could Be Danger to Himself and Others

Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who they say may be a danger to himself and others.
29-year-old Edgar Martinez was last seen on Nov. 17 at around 11:39 p.m. near the 10000 block of Tokowa Drive in Dallas.
Police say Martinez is a Latin male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black pants with black and gray shoes and no shirt.
If you see Martinez, you are asked to contact 911 or call Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.