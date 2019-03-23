Police: Man Caught on Camera Stealing Package, Mail

Police need help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package and mail from someone’s porch on Monday.

According to Dallas police, on March 18 at about 1 p.m., a man was caught on video stealing a package from a home on the 10000 block of Gooding Drive.

The man seen in the video is in his late teens to early 20s and has spiked hair, according to police.

He takes a package and he also steals mail from the mail box, which is a federal crime.

The man is then seen leaving the location in a silver pickup truck that has a camper over the bed and the right rear hubcap is missing.

If anyone has information or can identify this man, they are asked to call Detective K.D. Janse at 214-671-8066.