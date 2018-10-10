Police Looking for Men Involved in Serial Aggravated Robberies - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Looking for Men Involved in Serial Aggravated Robberies

Published 2 hours ago

    The Coppell Police Department is looking for men involved in two seperate robberies at the same convenient store.

    The store located near MacArthur Boulevard and Belt Line Road was robbed by two men on October 9, 2018. They arrived in small white 4-door vehicle. They also robbed the same store on September 13, 2018.

    In both incidents, one suspect pulls a firearm from his waistband and points it at the clerk while the other suspect goes behind the counter to steal money and cigarettes. Security video shows the men robbing the clerk.

    Anyone who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers and reference Coppell PD case 18029118.

