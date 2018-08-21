Richland Hills police are looking for a man believed to have robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 6764 Boulevard 26 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

The man is described as a white male with a graying beard, a goatee and wearing a pink Hawaiian-style shirt. He left the area on a lime green bicycle.

Officers from multiple agencies are helping in the search to locate the man.

Birdville ISD tweeted Mullendore Elementary School was in 'Shelter-in-Place' activation due to police activity off campus, but that has since been lifted. At 2 p.m., BISD tweeted that the school had resumed normal activities and would release at its usual time.

Richland Hills police now say the man left behind the pink shirt and is now believed to be wearing a black tank top.