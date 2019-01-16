Police Chase Leads to 3 Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Gun - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Chase Leads to 3 Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Gun

Published 2 hours ago

    Police in Midlothian arrested three people on Wednesday morning after a police chase that ended in Cedar Hill, Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

    Police in Midlothian arrested three people on Wednesday morning after a police chase that ended in Cedar Hill.

    Police said they were called to the Love's Travel Stop at 1501 West Main Street just after 3 a.m.

    Witnesses there said a man came into the store, demanded money from the cashier while displaying a handgun, then got away in a car occupied by two other people.

    Officers caught up with the vehicle on U.S. Highway 67.

    After following the car for a short time, the driver pulled over to the shoulder and threw a stolen Glock 23 handgun out the passenger side window.

    The driver then took off, leading police into Cedar Hill where they pulled over in a parking lot in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 67.

    Three people inside the car were all arrested and are now facing charges.

