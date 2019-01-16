Police Chase Leads to 3 Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Gun

Police in Midlothian arrested three people on Wednesday morning after a police chase that ended in Cedar Hill.
Police said they were called to the Love's Travel Stop at 1501 West Main Street just after 3 a.m.
Witnesses there said a man came into the store, demanded money from the cashier while displaying a handgun, then got away in a car occupied by two other people.
Officers caught up with the vehicle on U.S. Highway 67.
After following the car for a short time, the driver pulled over to the shoulder and threw a stolen Glock 23 handgun out the passenger side window.
The driver then took off, leading police into Cedar Hill where they pulled over in a parking lot in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 67.
Three people inside the car were all arrested and are now facing charges.